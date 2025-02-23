Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

