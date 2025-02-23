Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ROP opened at $574.05 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.23 and its 200 day moving average is $547.67.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

