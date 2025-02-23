15,951 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

