WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

BATS IYZ opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

