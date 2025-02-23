Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,486 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 669.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,309.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 654,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 608,418 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 642,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,223,000.

BATS:BALT opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

