Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,624.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 690,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 187,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.95 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

