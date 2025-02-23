Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 211,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $12.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

