Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.86, but opened at $176.44. Moog shares last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 915 shares changing hands.

Moog Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.36 and a 200-day moving average of $198.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

