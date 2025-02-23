Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
