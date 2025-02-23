Olympiad Research LP Has $326,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

