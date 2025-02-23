Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,042,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 236,641 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

