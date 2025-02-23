ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. ePlus has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

