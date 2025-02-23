ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
ePlus Price Performance
Shares of ePlus stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. ePlus has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.
