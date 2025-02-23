John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,660 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

HPS stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

