Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.12. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

