Riley Hicks Acquires 8,900 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,790.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.39. Gibson Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$20.83 and a one year high of C$26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

