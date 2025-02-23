Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth about $885,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4041 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

