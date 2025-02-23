Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IAK stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $139.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.