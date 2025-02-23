Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $220,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at $46,003,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $8,676,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $11,122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $584,000.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 2.1 %

CON opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.