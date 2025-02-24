1,865 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 170,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

