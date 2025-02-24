Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.