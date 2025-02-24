International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 853.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,338,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 197,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

