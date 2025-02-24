BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

