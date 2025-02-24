Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

