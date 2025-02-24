Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,054.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 299,306 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $86.02 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.