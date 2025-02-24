Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Increased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 233.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.