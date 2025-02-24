Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $598.76. 339,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.29. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $249.38 and a twelve month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

