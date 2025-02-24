Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9,353.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

