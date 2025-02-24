Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $116.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

INVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

