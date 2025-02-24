Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.