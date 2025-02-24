Olympiad Research LP Sells 1,182 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.30 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.91.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.