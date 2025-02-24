RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.