WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 642.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,303 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $36.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

