Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $15,295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Westlake by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK
Westlake Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WLK stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 295.77%.
Westlake Profile
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.