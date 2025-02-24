J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $179.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

