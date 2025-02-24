Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,636 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,613,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $55.25 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

