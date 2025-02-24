WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 7,461 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.