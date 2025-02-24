Schrödinger (SDGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

