49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

49 North Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.