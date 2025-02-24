Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 862,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,379,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.68.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
