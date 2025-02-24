Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 862,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,379,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Constellium Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 111,390 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 364,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Constellium by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.