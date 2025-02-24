Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,101,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 533,672 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.42.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,410 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.