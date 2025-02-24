Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 87404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$136.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34.

Insider Transactions at Cardiol Therapeutics

In related news, Senior Officer Guillermo Torre bought 17,240 shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,277.77. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Warwick Hamer bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,606.69. Insiders bought 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $161,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

