Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $110.84 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

