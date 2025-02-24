Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

