Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

