Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 16,602 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 150,257 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 180.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the period. Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 34.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 499,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 586.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 213,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,915,000. The trade was a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WT opened at $9.28 on Monday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

