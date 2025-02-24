Rothschild Investment LLC Increases Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $869.10 million, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.11. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

