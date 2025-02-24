J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

