Andrew Phillip Cole Purchases 9,450 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Phillip Cole acquired 9,450 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $75,505.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,505.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,114. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

