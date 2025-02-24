Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

TRIP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.02. 3,335,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,307. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.38, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

