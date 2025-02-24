Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 1,158,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,252,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,332,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,879 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

